📍 Avdeevka.

Our guys are finishing off "Bradley" on Chernyshevsky Street, north of the "Tsar's Hunt".

adding from a few hours ago: Avdeevskoe direction

In Avdeevka, according to operational information, our troops advanced along Zheleznodorozhny Lane, taking a Ukrainian platoon stronghold. Advancement is about three hundred meters.

Also right now there is a promotion in Pervomaisky along Pershotravnevaya Street.