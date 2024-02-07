© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📍 Avdeevka.
Our guys are finishing off "Bradley" on Chernyshevsky Street, north of the "Tsar's Hunt".
adding from a few hours ago: Avdeevskoe direction
In Avdeevka, according to operational information, our troops advanced along Zheleznodorozhny Lane, taking a Ukrainian platoon stronghold. Advancement is about three hundred meters.
Also right now there is a promotion in Pervomaisky along Pershotravnevaya Street.