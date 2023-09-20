BOOSTER SHOTS, MOUSE TELOMERES, DONKEY PISS AND EFFICACIOUS TAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHEN "THE SCIENCE" DITCHES SCIENCE ON THE ROAD-SIDE
DARKHORSE PODCAST - Lab mice with long telomeres skew drug safety testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXuLNXohXck
Was New COVID Vaccine Booster Tested on Only 8 Mice?
https://www.newsweek.com/covid-booster-tested-mice-what-we-know-1826701
Telomere Wiki - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telomere
