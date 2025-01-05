BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAJOR FALSE FLAG PSYOPS! - Cybertruck Bomber's FAKE Manifesto! - Who Benefits? - We Have Questions
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • 6 months ago

GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam


Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/


USE Code WAM to save 15%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321


USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/


Save money by using code WAM


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the large scale psychological operation taking place right now as we see multiple false flag attacks perpetrated by the usual suspects and all with direct connections to each other.

While the media fear mongers further attacks on a daily basis, a new misdirection has been shoved down our throats by the CIA regarding the manifestos of the so-called "Cybertruck bomber," Matthew Livelsberger who was a huge Trump supporter and sent emails days before the "attack" to a CIA operative.

Livelsberger sent an email with a manifesto to former CIA intelligence officer Sam Shoemate which was revealed on CIA contractor Shawn Ryan's show.

The manifesto talks about propulsion technology and drones used by China to attack the United States. Of course, the blame is put on China as we walk into a manufactured World War 3 scenario. It's just too perfect to not be an obvious psyop.

Meanwhile, these CIA officers putting out this information also claim that this ties to Iran, a target of constant psychological warfare and fearmongering.

The so-called "attackers" in New Orleans and Las Vegas at the Trump Hotel both went to Fort Bragg and in the case of Livelsberger, he claims he was tracked by the FBI, he was in the intelligence community and was special ops.

How do people fall for this?

This also connected alleged attempted Trump attacker Ryan Routh who'd been to Fort Bragg 147 times and the Magdeburg, Germany Christmas Market attacker, the "Zionist-Atheist" wanted by Saudi Arabia for child trafficking for 6 years.


How do people fall for this clear CIA/Mossad operation?


Here's where it's leading...


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561


USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/


Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media


For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2025

Keywords
newsfalse flagpsyopgreat resetlivelsberger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy