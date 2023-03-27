If My Stars and Stripes Offend You, Then I'll Help you Pack Your Bags- WIN a FREE Trip Abroad!

I never imagined that I would see so much hatred of the greatest country on the face of the earth, America. Most people who feel this way, I have nothing to compare America to except for the imagined utopia presented in some mythical book. Therefore, anyone who revokes their citizenship, burns their passport, I am offering to pay for a one-way ticket to North Korea so they can live in their socialist paradise.As Tom McDonald's says, if my stars and stripes offend you then I'll help you pack your bags.

#america #woke #northkorea #citizenship #patriots





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



