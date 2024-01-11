⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four counter-attacks launched assault groups of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of manpower and hardware of the AFU 25th airborne and 95th air assault brigades close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by helicopters, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware near Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, as well as one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 42nd, and 93th mechanised brigades near Andreyevka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The total enemy losses in this direction for the day amounted to almost 260 servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, 15 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and Msta-B howitzers.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers repelled two attacks launched by units of AFU 72nd mechanised and 58th motorised infantry brigades close to Novomikhailovka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 gun have been neutralised.

▫️ Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged two ammunition depots, 119 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

Twenty-nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenka-Dnepropetrovskaya (Zaporozhye region). One HIMARS MLRS projectile was intercepted.

📊 In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,563 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,202 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,692 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,310 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.