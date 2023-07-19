Sex-Trafficking: REAL Reason Media is Trying to Push It Out of the Headlines | Jaco Booyens Ep 101









Desensitizing our children through pride month, pornography & transgender ideology has led the U.S. to become the number one nation in the world for purchasing sex, pornography and human trafficking, WITHOUT factoring the human trafficking taking place at the southern border.Show more





Jaco Booyens joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to arm parents with the truth about what their young boys and girls are seeing online and how to combat the desensitizing epidemic by talking to your kids.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





