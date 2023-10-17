Retired US Army Ranger Clay Novak, decorated combat leader, author, and media expert.

Clay E. Novak (Author of "Keep Moving, Keep Shooting")

Clay Novak was commissioned in 1995 as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry and served as an officer for twenty-four years in Mechanized Infantry, Airborne Infantry, and Cavalry units. Clay is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School and is a Master Rated Parachutist, serving for more than a decade in the Airborne community. He was deployed a combined five times to combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. Serving in every leadership position from Infantry Platoon Leader to Cavalry Squadron Commander, Clay led American Soldiers in and out of combat for more than two decades. Growing up in a family of hunters and shooters, Clay has carried on those traditions to this day. Whether building guns, hunting, shooting for recreation, or carrying them in combat, Clay Novak has spent his life handling firearms. Keep Moving, Keep Shooting is the first novel for Clay. You can also read his Blog on this website and see more content from Clay on his Substack. Clay has appeared on radio and streaming shows as a military consultant, weighing in on domestic and foreign policy and global conflict. He has also appeared as a guest on multiple podcasts to talk about Keep Moving, Keep Shooting, and his long military career.







