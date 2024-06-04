Graphic - After the IOF withdrawal at GAZA University, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area - mass executed by the Israeli army - He Found His Brother😢

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation army has withdrawn from the vicinity of the University College in Gaza City after several weeks of ground attacks.
◾️Following the withdrawal, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area after being mass executed by the Israeli army. Their bodies were left in the open for a long period.
Adding... Israeli Chief of Staff from the northern border:
We are approaching the point where a decision must be made and the army is ready to attack.
and... Israeli Channel 13, according to War Council officials:
Israel must shift its weight to the north, and Netanyahu must make difficult decisions
Carrying out a major operation in the north will have serious consequences on our capabilities in Gaza.