Graphic - After the IOF withdrawal at GAZA University, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area - mass executed by the Israeli army - He Found His Brother😢

The Israeli occupation army has withdrawn from the vicinity of the University College in Gaza City after several weeks of ground attacks.

◾️Following the withdrawal, the decomposed bodies of multiple Palestinians were found in the area after being mass executed by the Israeli army. Their bodies were left in the open for a long period.

Adding... Israeli Chief of Staff from the northern border:

We are approaching the point where a decision must be made and the army is ready to attack.

and... Israeli Channel 13, according to War Council officials:

Israel must shift its weight to the north, and Netanyahu must make difficult decisions

Carrying out a major operation in the north will have serious consequences on our capabilities in Gaza.