LOU DOBBS | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
War Room | A Fight Against a Stacked Deck, but, Still, a Fight Worth Having
Lou Dobbs says "a ludicrous bunch of low-lifes posing as prosecutors" want to throw President Trump in prison for 700 years. Dobbs tells Steve Bannon that Trump must win reelection or else America is in peril. He said Trump should be elected by acclamation.
Watch LIVE: bit.ly/plutorav
Watch our LIVE #WarRoom coverage of @realMikeLindell’s Election Summit here: https://rumble.com/v389wa0-war-room-special-coverage-of-mike-lindells-election-summit-pm-8-16-23.html