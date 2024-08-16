Red Pill Nation Hangout #389

1. 12:05 Immigrants pooping all over the place in Ontario

2. 39:04 Olympic Boxer of Unknown Gender causing controversy at Olympics. People blaming the Manosphere

3. 1:06:31 Venezuela in civil war or recent election results

4. 1:20:04 GARM consortium of companies facing legal probe over their actions against media that doesn’t support DEI (Antitrust Violations)

5. 1:37:17 Kamala Harris propaganda ramps into overdrive

A) Embarrassing “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call

B) Kamala is not the border czar now even though the MSM had been calling her that for months

C) Race Baiting

6. 2:00:51 Donald Trump takes down Rachel Scott at NABJ who attempted to play the race card





