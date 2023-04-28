BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOIN' DOWN UNDER THE GROUND
56 views • 04/28/2023

GOIN' DOWN UNDER THE GROUND

Goin' down under the ground

Don't know if I'll ever come out

Gonna get there but I don't know how

Goin' down under the ground

TV said we got 5 minutes to hide

So I'm runnin' for my life

Cursin' and screamin' people startin' to cry

Now there's a panic and they're startin' to fight

I'm goin' down down down down down

Under the ground ground ground ground ground

I'm goin' down down down down down

Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud

I'm just runnin' down stairs

People gettin' hurt but I don't care

Won't be no water toliets or air

But I just gotta get down there

Who knows if I'm gonna survive

Maybe I'll end up wishin' I had died

Maybe I'll end up committin' suicide

The next time I see daylight

I'm goin' down down down down down

Under the ground ground ground ground ground

I'm goin' down down down down down

Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud

My old mother my kids and my wife

I couldn't call 'em to say goodbye

Want 'em to live I want 'em to survive

But they'll be better off dead then alive

Sirens are screamin' I'm on the ground floor

30 more seconds the city will be gone

That was the blast the ceiling's comin' down

God help me God help me now

I'm goin' down down down down down down

Under the ground ground ground ground ground

I'm goin' down down down down down down

Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023

Keywords
worldwarcloudnuclearbombthreemushroomatomic
