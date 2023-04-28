© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOIN' DOWN UNDER THE GROUND
Goin' down under the ground
Don't know if I'll ever come out
Gonna get there but I don't know how
Goin' down under the ground
TV said we got 5 minutes to hide
So I'm runnin' for my life
Cursin' and screamin' people startin' to cry
Now there's a panic and they're startin' to fight
I'm goin' down down down down down
Under the ground ground ground ground ground
I'm goin' down down down down down
Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud
I'm just runnin' down stairs
People gettin' hurt but I don't care
Won't be no water toliets or air
But I just gotta get down there
Who knows if I'm gonna survive
Maybe I'll end up wishin' I had died
Maybe I'll end up committin' suicide
The next time I see daylight
I'm goin' down down down down down
Under the ground ground ground ground ground
I'm goin' down down down down down
Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud
My old mother my kids and my wife
I couldn't call 'em to say goodbye
Want 'em to live I want 'em to survive
But they'll be better off dead then alive
Sirens are screamin' I'm on the ground floor
30 more seconds the city will be gone
That was the blast the ceiling's comin' down
God help me God help me now
I'm goin' down down down down down down
Under the ground ground ground ground ground
I'm goin' down down down down down down
Mushroom cloud Mushroom cloud
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023