And We Know 4.13.2023 Classified DOCS, LEAKS didn’t work, BBC, UKRAINE, BRICS, PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Apr 13, 2023
Each day we have a surprise, Biden helps with that. The wake up calls are here, many are starting to finally understand how this is playing out. The Evil is rampant, yet the message to everyone is… WAKE UP! Do you see what we can lose? Do you get it yet?
Let’s Go.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk
—————————————————
Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/
BRICS https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1646272108585189376?s=20
Biden's classified documents have now been found just lying in the streets of Ireland. https://t.me/PepeMatter/15207
Wipe out sun https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62713
American climatologist, Patrick Michaels, dispels the myth that there is a scientific "consensus" on climate change being a man-made phenomenon. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62693
KEK - the BBC actually aired Elon Musk destroying their reporter 🤣 https://t.me/MistyG17/29300
New whistleblower comes forward against the Biden crime family. He was the White House stenographer under the Obama administration and claims he has the evidence to put Joe Biden in jail. https://t.me/MistyG17/29310
“The administrative state understands right now and the deep state understands right now they must defeat Trump. For Trump to come back to the White House in 2025 means their destruction” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42568
NCSWIC https://t.me/Q_Anon8/38618
Scotty shows RFK clip https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117815
Russian anti-war, liberal woman shares her shock in discovering the truth of the situation in Ukraine after visiting the front lines during the war. https://youtu.be/0OysQ7yQl_o
The children of the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK , who declared his readiness to “fight to the last Ukrainian”, live in Belgium and the UK. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36515
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
----------The Patriot Light Socials----------
📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb
🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i0hn6-4.13.23-classified-docs-leaks-didnt-work-bbc-ukraine-brics-pray.html