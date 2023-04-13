BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 4.13.2023 Classified DOCS, LEAKS didn’t work, BBC, UKRAINE, BRICS, PRAY!
176 views • 04/13/2023

LT of And We Know


Apr 13, 2023


Each day we have a surprise, Biden helps with that. The wake up calls are here, many are starting to finally understand how this is playing out. The Evil is rampant, yet the message to everyone is… WAKE UP! Do you see what we can lose? Do you get it yet?


Let’s Go.


BRICS https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1646272108585189376?s=20


Biden's classified documents have now been found just lying in the streets of Ireland. https://t.me/PepeMatter/15207


Wipe out sun https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62713


American climatologist, Patrick Michaels, dispels the myth that there is a scientific "consensus" on climate change being a man-made phenomenon. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62693


KEK - the BBC actually aired Elon Musk destroying their reporter 🤣 https://t.me/MistyG17/29300


New whistleblower comes forward against the Biden crime family. He was the White House stenographer under the Obama administration and claims he has the evidence to put Joe Biden in jail. https://t.me/MistyG17/29310


“The administrative state understands right now and the deep state understands right now they must defeat Trump. For Trump to come back to the White House in 2025 means their destruction” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/42568


NCSWIC https://t.me/Q_Anon8/38618


Scotty shows RFK clip https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117815


Russian anti-war, liberal woman shares her shock in discovering the truth of the situation in Ukraine after visiting the front lines during the war. https://youtu.be/0OysQ7yQl_o


The children of the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK , who declared his readiness to “fight to the last Ukrainian”, live in Belgium and the UK. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36515


