BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Shocking Trust Issues: 93% Distrust Mainstream Media"
PRATHER POINT
PRATHER POINTCheckmark Icon
635 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 6 months ago

"Hey listeners! Today, we’re diving into a jaw-dropping statistic that says it all: 93% of Americans don’t trust the mainstream media. That’s almost everyone, folks—and it begs the question: How did we get here? Is this the end of mainstream media as we know it?"

"In this episode, we’re unpacking this trust crisis and exploring:

Why so many people have turned away from traditional news sources.
The role of misinformation, bias, and corporate agendas in eroding trust.
The rise of independent media and why more people are seeking out alternative platforms.
How this shift impacts our democracy, culture, and decision-making as citizens."

"Media is supposed to keep the powerful in check and inform the public—but what happens when people no longer believe what they’re being told? This isn’t just about bias or fake news; it’s about the very fabric of how we communicate as a society."

Keywords
militaryaliensjesuschristianfaithrigged elections
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy