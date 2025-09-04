RFK JR EXPOSED THE LINK BETWEEN MMR VACCINES AND AUTISM ⚕ AT THE SENATE [CDC DESTROYED DATA]

Holden Culotta - RFK Jr. just EXPOSED the link between MMR vaccines and autism in front of the Senate—and the CDC “destroyed” the data.





The room went silent when he dropped this bombshell.





“In 2002, CDC did an internal study of Fulton County, Georgia children, and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later.”





“The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time had a 260% greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited.”





“The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who’s the head of the Immunization Safety Branch, in order to destroy that data.”





“Then, they published it without that fact.”





