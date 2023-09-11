Senator Brakey of Maine - Calls Out the Deep State - Propaganda of the Corporate Media & the Washington War Machine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republican Senator Eric Brakey of Maine - Calls Out the Deep State
For the sake of America, Ukraine, Russia, and the world — we need immediate diplomacy, not reckless commitments to prolong the war in Ukraine forever.
That's why, in the Maine Senate today, I called out the propaganda of the corporate media and the Washington war machine.