Opportunities and Prospects
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
Follow
0
14 views • 02/23/2024

Creative Society is the only platform where people can create a world everyone dreams of. This is the only platform that really unites all people. Everyone who lives nowadays can live fifteen hundred years. This is the norm. Every human has a tremendous creative potential capable of transforming this world. But in order to unfold it and ensure a long and carefree life and an unprecedented breakthrough in technology, it is necessary to create CONDITIONS — to build the Creative Society. What conditions do we need to comply with so as to restore order in this world, fulfilling the dream of the Prophets? This and much more is discussed in the video “Opportunities and Prospects” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#OpportunitiesAndProspects #Future #CreativeSociety #ProlongationofLife

futurecreative societyopportunities and prospectsprolongationof lifea world everyone dreams ofcreative potential
