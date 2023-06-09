Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 8

▪️Ukrainian troops attempted a missile shelling on Belgorod. Two air targets were intercepted by air defense crews.

As a result of the detonation, the glazing of residential buildings and power lines were damaged.

▪️The AFU continue to conduct regular shelling of the border settlements of the Belgorod region.

As a result of the strike on the villages of Vyazovoe and Staroselie, one person was injured.

▪️The Kyiv regime once again launched a strike with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the capital of the Luhansk People's Republic.

In total, there were several explosions in the city. The target of the strike was the territory of a diesel locomotive plant.

▪️To the north and south of Bakhmut, the AFU launched another series of attacks in the area of the Berkhivske reservoir and Klishchiivka.

All attempts to break into the Russian defenses ended unsuccessfully, but the situation in the area remains quite tense.

▪️The difficult situation persists in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where during the day the AFU launched another series of breakneck attacks in the Orikhiv area.

Russian troops honorably repelled the strike, preventing the enemy from achieving any serious success.

▪️In the Kherson region, a humanitarian catastrophe continues, caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

More than fourteen thousand residential buildings were in the flood zone, more than four thousand people have already been evacuated.

▪️The most critical situation is developing in Oleshky and Hola Prystan, where the water level has not yet subsided.

At the same time, Ukrainian units are shelling evacuation points, at one of which two people died, including a pregnant woman.



