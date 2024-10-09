BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.03.24 | 50% of Imports Halt + BRICS 2025 | "The U.S. Dollar Is Becoming An Unhinged Paper Currency." - Art Laffer & BRICS New Currency?
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
14 views • 7 months ago

Yuval Noah Harari | "In the Ten Commandments There Is An Endorsement of Slavery." + "What Might That Politician Do With the Technologies That I Am Developing? "A Future Hitler May Reengineer Our Bodies, Brains & Minds." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5gt31p-yuval-noah-harari-in-the-ten-commandments-there-is-an.html


****************************************


Yuval Noah Harari | "For 4 Billion Years, It's the Same Basic Organic Stuff. And Then You Have Elon Musk, or Sam Altman or Whomever It's Going to Be And the Start of a New Evolutionary Process of Inorganic Lifeforms." - 9/27/24 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5gu52d-yuval-noah-harari-for-4-billion-years-its-the-same-basic-organic.html


****************************************


Nimrod | What Is Connection Between Nimrod / Gilgamesh, Tower of Babel, Gilgamesh Project, Drying of Euphrates, Transhumanism, Hillary Clinton FOIA Emails, Daniel 7, Rev 16:12-14 & Yuval Noah Harari's Great Reset Agenda? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5gyehg-nimrod-what-is-connection-between-nimrod-gilgamesh.html


****************************************


BRICS | "The U.S. Dollar Is Becoming An Unhinged Paper Currency." - Art Laffer (American economist & author who first gained prominence as a member of Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board.) + BRICS New Currency? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5hbvjp-brics-the-u.s.-dollar-is-becoming-an-unhinged-paper-currency.-.html


*****************************************


Yuval Noah Harari | "A Letter Allegedly from St. Paul to Timothy, Which Most Scholars Today Think Is a Much Later Forgery. 1st Timothy, This Has Shaped the Views of Billions of Christians for More Than 1,500 Years." - 9/25/24 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5gjnl0-yuval-noah-harari-a-letter-allegedly-from-st.-paul-to-timothy.html


The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

thrivetime showpastor leon benjaminthe remnant church
