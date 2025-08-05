MRNA Shots Could Slash Fertility Worldwide - Epidemiologist, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ MRNA SHOTS COULD SLASH FERTILITY WORLDWIDE - EPIDEMIOLOGIST
By 2030, up to 100M deaths could result directly or indirectly from the shots, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.
➡️ Animal studies show a 60% loss of women’s primordial follicles
➡️ A major human study (1.3M women) found 33% lower pregnancy success among the vaccinated
➡️ Global birth rates for 2025 already “extremely low”
☠️ Hulscher warns: humanity risks population collapse — fewer births, more deaths — all linked to the shots.