AI: Psychopathic by Design

What traits do psychopaths and AI have in common? What traits do 95-98% of us have in common that is not shared with psychopaths or AI? This is the introduction to a mini-doc that delves into the real-world evidence on the subject. The full episode is due to come out in June or July 2025.
