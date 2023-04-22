BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

C19 Vax Miscarriages | Dr. Jim Thorp (TPC #1,195)
Tommy's Podcast
Tommy's PodcastCheckmark Icon
153 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 04/22/2023

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm?s=21

And: 

https://twitter.com/maggie_thorp?s=21


Dr. Thorp is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine

Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. While serving as a very busy

clinician his entire career he has also been very active in clinical research with almost 200

publications. Dr. Thorp has seen over 23,200 high risk pregnancies in the last 3.5 years. He has served as a reviewer for major medical journals and served on the Board of Directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine for four years, and served as an Examiner for the American Board of ObGyn. He served in the United States Air Force as an Obstetrician Gynecologist having been awarded a Health

Professions Scholarship for his medical school education. Dr. Thorp testified in the US

Senate under the Bush administration in 2003 for his expertise in treating the fetus as a

patient with in-utero therapies. On December 7th 2022 he testified in the Senate with Senator Ron Johnson and others. Most recently Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts

on the COVID-19 pandemic and published over 20 peer-reviewed scientific publications and a book

documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy. 


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast 


Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Gaming PC GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/esr7g-gaming-computer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC 


Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/ 


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8


CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast


My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast


GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast


Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast


Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast


Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/


Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ



Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy