Missed It By That Much Ep. 13

Missed It By That Much Episode #13



What’s crackin’, fam? This time, I'm on about the history of makeup. I am honestly surprised that I am surprised at how dark it is. And it’s the same with Peter Pan! Once you start seeing clearly, boy are things clear. Horned skulls were discovered as recently as the turn of the century so why doesn’t anyone talk about it? Was the Unabomber ahead of his time? Is Nick Fuentes on to something or is he crazy? Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish making pedo videos? Seriously? How is sound related to magnetism and much more! I want to remind you that I don’t endorse everyone I put in the show. Hell, I don’t endorse anybody I put on, if I’m being honest. But I do think hearing things from different perspectives is important.





Peace and good fortune to you all!





Everything is electricity and magnetism!

https://rumble.com/v2od765-everything-is-electricity-and-magnetism.html





DARPA MEAT WAGON! DICK CHENEY OMICRON!? DOME! SUN! LENSES! FULL MOON COMING!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwppM8HrQP4W/