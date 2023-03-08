Cutting Through the Mushroom-Growing Matrix with Chef-Turned-Farmer Jordan Jent The Best Damn Mushrooms in Texas

Most people find growing mushrooms much harder than other food crops, but Jordan Jent discovered that they were one of the only crops he could grow successfully.

Starting from scratch, he learned everything he could about the science and techniques of mushroom growing. Through a lot of trial and error, he’s mastered the craft and now produces 700 to 800 pounds weekly, supplying 30+ restaurants.

