Michael Jackson's Zionist Forbidden And Unreleased 1993 Song, "Palestine, Don't Cry"

Michael Jackson wrote a song in 1993 called 'Palestine, Don't Cry' in which he expressed support for the cause of Palestine, showed solidarity with the Palestinian people, and highlighted the miseries of the Palestinians at the hands of ZioNazis. Sony Records refused to publish it and the Zionist press started to publish sordid propaganda against Michael Jackson.