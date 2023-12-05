P.1 First of the season GIANT BAMBOO SHOOT: Bambusa balcooa, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_6523-4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7a948d33-dff8-4c6a-9490-b6ff82fd7c98
My giant bamboo, Bambusa balcooa, has been through the wringer these past 3 years, with a flowering event and reticulation failure. I am hopeful of some larger culms appearing as shoots soon, but I’m not holding my breath. In the video I showed a thick culm that I said dates from around autumn 2020, however, I have a feeling that it was a year later. I can research it when I find the time, because I made a video about it and posted it to Brighteon. It was unusual in that it twisted and turned over a few weeks in it’s early growth, under the stresses of ropes I was directing it back into the clump with.