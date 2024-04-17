The great Transgender COVER-UP is now being EXPOSED! Lawsuits EXPLODING Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Gay people are furious that transgender advocacy groups suppressed research showing that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are unproven, untested and may hurt and not help trans-identifying children and that most of them will end up perfectly normal gay people, not mutilated trans people. Is this the turning of the tide?