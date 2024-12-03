Jamil Amouri's body is still being held

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FPTV spoke with the mother of Jamil Al-Amouri, from Jenin refugee camp, a martyr whose body was detained, before the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, along with a large number of detainees. He was a founder and young leader of the Al-Quds Brigades- Jenin Battalion and was martyred on June 10, 2021, during a raid in Jenin by Zionist forces, so the occupation has held his body hostage for three and a half years. Interview: Jamil Amouri's mother
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video