Energy from Red Liquid Mercury
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
119 views • 4 months ago

:::::::: I think (red) mercury is a Dark Energy source for unseen spirits and some kind of energy to keep the people blind for the truth , this is why god destroyed tartaria with mudfloods, it is very toxic especially for the brain, the brain which every person needs to be healthy to live healthy also on a spiritual level 

the aether is not free energy because you still need red mercury which is highly toxic. 

this is what I think , also the patterns the old building(evil designs by evil people and spirits) had when people sing (using instruments) inside these buildings I think they give invisible vibrations to the humans body and soul and I do not think they were positive vibrations but vibrations to keep the people blind and obedient like sheeple 

Keywords
energytartariared mercury
