💥Yemen: Evil Zionist regime cannot go a single day without bombing civilians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇾🇪 The Zionist regime cannot go a single day without bombing civilians.
Today, central Sanaa, Yemen, was struck by around six Israeli airstrikes.
💥🇾🇪 The Yemeni Armed Forces said their air defenses launched several surface-to-air missiles against the Israeli assault, forcing some formations to withdraw before striking and stopping most of the attack.
💥🇾🇪 The Israeli minister of war said the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Sanaa and other parts of Yemen, targeting "Houthi military camps" — including what he called the Houthis’ “propaganda apparatus.”