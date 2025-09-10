💥Yemen: Evil Zionist regime cannot go a single day without bombing civilians

💥🇾🇪 The Zionist regime cannot go a single day without bombing civilians.

Today, central Sanaa, Yemen, was struck by around six Israeli airstrikes.

💥🇾🇪 The Yemeni Armed Forces said their air defenses launched several surface-to-air missiles against the Israeli assault, forcing some formations to withdraw before striking and stopping most of the attack.

💥🇾🇪 The Israeli minister of war said the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Sanaa and other parts of Yemen, targeting "Houthi military camps" — including what he called the Houthis’ “propaganda apparatus.”