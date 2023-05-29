Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and The End of National Sovereignty (Segment 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO treaty is underway. They are considering 300 amendments to their legally-binding rulebook. MPs in the UK are speaking out against this, saying if passed they could force vacine passports and border closures in future pandemics. My question is this, where are our American representatives on this subject? I fear this treaty will cause a civil war if passsed, while they are getting ready for the next pandemic, I suggest we do the same. #TheWHO #WEF #OneWorldOrder #Pandemic #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
