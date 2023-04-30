There is no teaching in the mainstream churches how the Jewish Cabala teaches that the God of the Bible is the bad god and that Lucifer is the real creator and life giver. The Bible says that Lucifer’s Antichrist will lead the world in Satan worship and exercise global control. But in order for that to happen, someone must have total financial and political control.

This can partly be accomplished through military supremacy but there also needs to be a high level of technology. Pastor John shows how Satan released a massive technical transfer in 1947 and how it has affected our lives. This transfer of technology was actually prophesied by Daniel some 2,600 years ago and this means we are much closer to the tribulation period than previously thought.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1224.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist?

Part 3: Satanic Technology Transfer

RLJ-1224 -- FEBRUARY 7, 2010

