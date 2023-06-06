© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iwt7u73f6
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】John Tabacco (GETTR:@johntabacco), host of WiseGuys on Newsmax, stated that the Chinese people need to see through the CCP’s lies, and he will fight against the CCP alongside patriots such as Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, and the New Federal State of China.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 大全新闻台主持人约翰·塔巴科(GETTR:@johntabacco)表示，中国人民需要看清中共的谎言，他会和郭文贵、班农和新中国联邦等爱国者一起对抗中共。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平