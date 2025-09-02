MOONLIGHT LANDING at SPOKANE

Night landings are always awe-inspiring. With Lights decked out below like a Circus, they cause us to look and wonder about it all.

When I learned to Fly and became competent in daytime Flying, my Instructor introduced me to Night Operations. What a difference! The Horizon disappears and our Depth-of-Field is quite different!

Here a Commuter Jet from Seattle lands at Spokane on a Moonlit Night!