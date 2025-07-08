© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Lindell Hit With $2.3M Defamation Verdict ⚖️🧩
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $2.3M to ex-Dominion exec Eric Coomer after a Colorado jury ruled he defamed him via FrankSpeech. Lindell calls it a free‑speech victory and plans to appeal—even as more lawsuits loom. Here's a clear breakdown in 60 seconds.
