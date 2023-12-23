Create New Account
BILLIONAIRE CEO INTERVIEWED BY BOOTLICKER.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Our billionaire friend Niraj Shah was interviewed on October 23, 2020 by a bootlicker. The full interview is almost an hour long, but the topic of the scamdemic was brought up almost half an hour into the interview. One gets the sense that Niraj is hiding something, the way he keeps holding back a smirk or grin, and touching his glasses for no apparent reason.

Remember, work harder. Billionaire CEOs depend on you!! 😀

interviewsuccessbloomberghard workbootlickerscamdemicbillionaire ceoniraj shah

