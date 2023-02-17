© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/15/2023 China, Iran and Russia are consolidating to be an evil axis to counter the western hegemony. They have been trying to align their interests through bilateral deals and visits. Iran is giving drones to Russia. Iran is also looking to join the SCO. Russian officials also visited Iran in November. In December, China's Vice Premier visited Tehran. China has also been economically supporting Russia during this war.