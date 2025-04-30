Siberian Tiger - A Corrupt Officer And Judge Ignorant Of The Law Get Destroyed By Lawful Examination

Siberian Tiger's Statement - As an independent contractor I did some work delivering bank mail to and from the US Postal Service station(s) in Portland, OR. All of the contractors like myself had an implied permission to use the designated space for the purposes of our business. I have been doing so for multiple years, and one day there you are "a parking citation".

The video is my court hearing on the matter. The presiding judge is Circuit Court Judge Monica M. Herranz and the officer is C. Parlee. I will never anymore allow my public servants to get away with any kind of misconduct. Judges acted with extreme prejudice and didn't offer any basis or legal opinion for denying my motion. Interesting...

This kind of behavior has been adopted by our public servants and taken on the assumption that this is fine and accepted by us We The People. Well, I am here to remind them all that we DO NOT accept such garbage and are now rising up, and taking a stance against such miscarriage of justice.

Servants, I suggest you get your act together. If you are not going to be willing to do so on your own because the oath of your office demands it, then I promise you citizens like myself who love OUR Country will be of the most encouragement. You will not like the lawful methods, but I promise you the results are going to be spectacular!