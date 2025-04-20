Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad Axis - Clashes near the agglomeration | Rybar’s Analysis

The situation remains tense along the entire contact line on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad front. After several months of defensive operations, Russian forces are gradually shifting to the offensive.



🔻Chronology of recent battles in the area:



▪️Heavy fighting continues near Kotlyno. Russian troops are repelling enemy attacks, preventing the AFU from entering the industrial zone from the east and the residential area from the west.



▪️Fierce clashes are also ongoing in the ruins of Peschanoe, where Ukrainian units occasionally attempt small-group raids, so far without success.



▪️In neighboring Shevchenko, both sides have engaged in back-and-forth fighting for the past month. While the AFU reached the village's southern outskirts in March, Russian forces have now pushed them out of most of the settlement.



▪️To the east, battles have been raging in Lysovka for control over the center of the destroyed village. By late March, the enemy was expelled from the southern edge, though most of the area remains in the “gray zone.”



▪️Russian forces have achieved their most significant progress near Novotoretskoye, liberating the adjacent village of Yelizavetovka.



▪️In mid-April, Russian armored groups launched an assault toward Mirolyubovka, gaining a foothold in the tree lines east of the village. Active fighting continues in this area.



📌After reaching the outskirts of Pokrovsk during the winter, Russian forces paused their advance for several months. This was due to multiple factors, including the need to rotate combat-weary units, establish new supply routes, and shift reserves to other sectors.



With recent AFU counterattacks repelled, Russian forces are gradually resuming offensive operations. The likely objective is to pressure the flanks and secure control over the supply routes feeding the garrison in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration.



Source @rybar





