TRE MUSKETÖRER; Ole Dammegård & Emil Borg i SVERIGE GRANSKAS intervju 2023 07 05
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
19 views • 07/13/2023

Text remsa med engelsk maskinöversättning, intervjun på svenska

SVERIGE GRANSKAS intervjuar Ole Dammegård och Sverige ambassadören för En Liten Stad om världsläget med mera

Ole Dammgårds hemsida finner du här
https://lightonconspiracies.com/

En Liten Stad ambassadören i Sverige Emil Borg kan du läsa mer om/ av här
https://onesmalltown.se
https://www.facebook.com/OneSmallTownSverige

Michael Tellinger & Emil Borg
https://swebbtube.se/w/rZMchMx7dMhEvRYmW9dyM9

Michael Tellinger
https://www.youtube.com/@Michaeltellinger

One Small Town
www.onesmalltown.org

Du kan läsa/se mer av/om SVERIGE GRANSKAS / Ulf Bittner här

Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU
http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/

SVERIGE GRANSKAS
https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER
https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Sverige
e-post [email protected]
e-post [email protected]
e-post [email protected]
telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)
SKYPE nr voulf56

Börje Peratt "Jag har en dröm"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTmbc07s-2s

Yttrandefrihets domen.
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2023/07/05/yttrandefrihets-dom-i-usa-bevisen-i-vart-fall-ar-chockerande-och-stotande-med-hoga-federala-tjansteman-som-beslutade-att-de-kunde-diktera-vad-amerikaner-kan-och-inte-kan-saga-pa-facebook-twit/

Yttrandefrihets domen Engelska
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/missouri-v-biden-is-such-an-important?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746368&post_id=133057232&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
