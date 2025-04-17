EPISODE 420: STANDING OUR GROUND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Freedom Defense President Leslie Manookian joins Del Bigtree to share how she helped pass one of the most powerful health freedom laws in the country. Jefferey Jaxen reports on RFK Jr.’s explosive press conference confronting the autism epidemic, new momentum in Florida to end water fluoridation, and a jaw-dropping new flu shot study. Then, actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder joins Del to talk about his transition from Hollywood to healing the planet through regenerative agriculture in his documentaries Kiss the Ground and Common Ground.
Guests: Leslie Manookian, Ian Somerhalder, Aaron Siri, Esq.