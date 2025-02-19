BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Politics -- Federal Spending Transparency & the Elizabeth Warren Meme
Constitution Answer Man
8 followers
16 views • 6 months ago

A meme featuring Elizabeth Warren has been circulating: "There is nothing in the constitution that says Americans have a right to see what we're spending tax dollars on; Senator Warren January 30, 2025." While the meme is false (I found no evidence that Elizabeth Warren actually said these words), the reaction by the opponents of President Donald Trump's DOGE with Elon Musk at the helm exposing and rooting our fraud and waste, and the words they are using to protest and resist Trump seeking government efficiency, tells us that what the meme claims was said is pretty close to what they are thinking. And...the meme's claim about what is not in the Constitution is also false...there is indeed something in the Constitution calling for Americans to be advised of what the federal government is spending money on. Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs explains...


www.douglasvgibbs.com

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsconstitutionhistoryunconstitutionaldouglasvgibbsmr constitution
