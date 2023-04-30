© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/29/2023 Jason Robertson on Wayne Dupree’s Show: Chinese people are not our enemy. Our enemy is the CCP. This should be one of those unifying moments where we can all go, Okay, we have a common enemy. But why doesn't this happen? Because the mainstream media distracted people with those meaningless, shiny topics, such as Tucker getting fired, or a transgender and Bud Light. We all should speak out and spread truths.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/29/2023 Jason Robertson 参加Wayne Dupree的节目： 中国人民是不我们的敌人，我们的敌人是中共。这本应是我们团结一致的时刻，大家都认可我们有一个共同的敌人。但是为什么这个没有发生？因为主流媒体用一些花里胡哨的无意义的话题吸引力人们的注意力，像塔克·卡尔森被解雇，一个变性人和百威昕蓝啤酒的故事等。我们都需要发声并传播真相。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平