Big Sign Dollar to Fall 09/04/2024

Warren Buffett’s $981 Million Bank of America Sell-Off is an alarming signal of an Imminent Market Crash! This indicates that the U.S. is far more fragile than it appears. In other news, we take a look at Digital Driver’s Licenses and how Barry Wunsch was warned that “Justice is Upon Us”.
00:00 - $981 Million Sell-Off
04:45 - Great Financial Crisis
06:16 - Digital Driver’s Licenses
09:50 - Federal Reserve
18:24 - QFS Destroys Central Banking System
