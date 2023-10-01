Dr Drew with Ed Dowd | It's measurable: young people are dying at unprecedented rates.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Drew with Ed Dowd: What was initially an observation is now measurable: young people are dying at unprecedented rates.
Edward Dowd, a former BlackRock portfolio manager and data analyst, has highlighted a concerning surge in cardiovascular deaths in the UK—and the numbers are alarming.
