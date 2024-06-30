BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Baseball Feat. Rockies vs. White Sox Game Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 10 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Putting Pressure on the Defense

by NHSBCA

https://tinyurl.com/PressureDefenseBB

Unleash the ultimate offensive strategy: putting pressure on the defense!

Elevate your game with tactics that keep opponents on their toes, forcing errors and creating scoring opportunities.

Led by Brian Femi the head coach of St. Michaels High School where his teams have won 5 State Championships, 4 State finalist and nationally ranked in 2001.

Book this course - https://tinyurl.com/PressureDefenseBB


On today's show we have a sweet-swinging prospect who is awesome on the mound sure to rack up the runs on offense and shut down opponents bats in abundance. Along with highlights from Saturday's 'Bombfest' in Chitown. Enjoy!


Video credits

Patrik Fiala - Class of 2025 - Baseball Recruiting video

Patrik Fiala

@PatrikFiala-bl6kt

https://www.youtube.com/@PatrikFiala-bl6kt


Rockies vs. White Sox Game Highlights (6/29/24) | MLB Highlights

Follow the boys of summer all season with the MLB app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3DF0wLd

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4coqaW6


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
mlbbaseballmanagerbaseball playerussportsnetworkncaa baseballussportsradiobaseball coachhigh school baseball
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy