Doggie Yoga...No Joke

Tom: Dave, there are so many ironies here.Those that you know and I know who are serious about Hinduism, their religion is being trashed here, as far as they are concerned. It’s been so commercialized.There’s no doubt about it that unless you took the idea that a dog had been formerly a person who is reincarnated as a dog, the whole idea of yoga to get you out of through a life span, get you moving up toward Brahman to Moksha, this is idiotic. Yet it’s very offensive.We talked earlier in the other segment about somebody offending somebody in another religion, this is an incredible offense.
