Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments, Testimony of Chris DeNicola & Claudia Mullen on MKULTRA.Very rare testimony from Chris DeNicola and Claudia Mullen concerning shocking levels of torture, sexual exploitation and behavioral modification at the hands of several MKULTRA researchers and scientists, notably Dr. L. Wilson Greene, Martin T. Orne, Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, Morse Allen, and Dr. Robert G. Heath.