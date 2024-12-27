"The collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” — Vladimir Putin

Yesterday, December 26th marked the anniversary of that event—a moment that not only ended a global superpower but unleashed chaos that continues to plague the world.



The Soviet Union’s fall shattered stability across Eurasia and Europe, creating a vacuum for power struggles, wars, and extremist movements. In its place emerged chaos: Color Revolutions destabilized nations (Armenia, Gerogia, Ukraine, Belarus), terrorists and groups like ISIS found fertile ground in the aftermath, and the wars in Iraq, Afghanista, and Syria became prolonged nightmares.



Entire regions, once balanced by Soviet influence, were thrown into turmoil. Countries were left fragmented, vulnerable to outside manipulation, and plunged into cycles of conflict. The modern world order, far from the “end of history” promised in the 1990s, became an era of unbridled Western interventions, sanctions, and proxy wars.



This anniversary is not just a reminder of what was lost but a stark reflection of the consequences the world still faces. The global instability today is rooted in that pivotal moment in history.