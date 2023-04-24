Moms On A Mission | Education | Battle For The American Mind

Today we continue our conversation about the book, “Battle For The American Mind”. We highlight chapter 1 which explains how all Americans are a product of the Progressive heist that has been in operation for over 100 years. Author Pete Hegseth says that this heist has systematically eroded the foundations of our country and most Americans had no idea this was happening. He continues by encouraging all Americans to push back against this progressive agenda. He says our country is on a course toward tyranny and thought control. In chapter 2, Hegseth says if we don’t fully understand how the Progressives took over our classrooms and society, we have “no chance of mounting an insurgency”. We discuss the history of how the left took over and examine two main factors contributing to this power grab.









Sponsors:

www.mehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/0063215047/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=602203108496&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9026542&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=7798814575362656435&hvtargid=kwd-1676879154396&hydadcr=12914_9733998&keywords=battle+for+the+american+mind+pete&qid=1682179831&sr=8-1





https://nation.foxnews.com/the-miseducation-of-america/





www.momsonamission.net



