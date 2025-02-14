Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 14, 2025 – RFK Jr confirmed while Trump takes aim at THE FED, a globalist banking cartel

- RFK Jr Confirmed as HHS Head and Health Freedom Movement (0:00)

- Challenges and Future of RFK Jr's Role (7:24)

- Impact of FDA on Health and Nutrition (22:49)

- Historical Context and Broader Implications (28:39)

- Introduction to Dr Sherry Tenpenny and Matthew Hunt (49:36)

- Debate on AI in Healthcare (1:04:40)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:07:16)

- AI Doctor Avatars and Data Privacy Concerns (1:07:30)

- Impact on Healthcare and Data Monetization (1:24:06)

- Free Market Competition in Healthcare AI (1:25:56)

- Decentralized AI Models and Informed Choice (1:28:31)

- Centralization vs. Decentralization in AI (1:33:19)

- Practical Applications and Training AI Models (1:35:47)

- Secret Hashtags and Prompting Techniques (1:38:03)

- Educational Courses and Webinar Announcement (1:49:09)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:52:15)





